Influenza A/(H1N1) pdm09 virus strains kills Vietnamese man

The influenza A/(H1N1) pdm09 virus strains killed a man in the Central Province of Binh Dinh, announced by the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health yesterday.

A medical worker treats a man infected with flu virus

The Department of Preventive Medicine revealed that influenza A/(H1N1) pdm09 virus strains have circulated seasonally since 2009, and continued to cause epidemics.

Those with underlying diseases and weak immune systems may experience a severe progression of illness when infected with the influenza A/H1pdm virus, which poses a significant risk of mortality. Additionally, the influenza A/H1pdm virus has the potential to spread swiftly through direct contact.

Experts think that influenza viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk. Therefore, the Department of Preventive Medicine advised people to don face masks in public places, regularly wash hands frequently with soap, cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Furthermore, individuals should refrain from spitting indiscriminately in public areas; minimize interactions with those exhibiting influenza symptoms or suspected cases unless absolutely necessary; and ensure they receive vaccinations for the seasonal flu.

On the same day, after a death of a local man, Chairman To Hieu Trung of People's Committee in Vinh Thanh District of Binh Dinh Province said that he had directed the District Health Center to conduct a comprehensive review and control of the area in close contact with the patient who had just died from influenza A/H1pdm in Vinh Thanh District.

A 51-year-old man from Vinh Thanh town tragically passed away on October 17 after a prolonged period of high fever, deep coma, and reliance on a ventilator. Following his death, the Binh Dinh health authorities sent samples to the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang for analysis. The results confirmed that the man succumbed to A/H1pdm influenza, complicated by septic shock and Cushing's syndrome, likely induced by medication.

Epidemiological investigations revealed that in the two weeks prior to contracting the disease, the dead man stayed in the local area, did not engage in extensive travel. He had no contact with individuals displaying influenza symptoms, and avoided consuming poultry products of unknown origin.

According to Director Le Quang Hung of the Binh Dinh Provincial Department of Health, local health authorities are conducting an epidemiological investigation, compiling a list of close contacts, and implementing monitoring and isolation measures to prevent a potential outbreak.

The Binh Dinh Provincial Center for Disease Control reported that since the beginning of 2024, three cases of A/H1pdm influenza have been identified in the region.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan