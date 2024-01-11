Indonesian President arrives in Hanoi, beginning State visit to Vietnam

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on January 11 afternoon, starting a three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) and his entourage arrive in Hanoi on January 11 afternoon, starting a three-day State visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The Indonesian leader was accompanied by Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Chief of the Presidential Staff Office Moeldoko, member of the Presidential Advisory Council Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman and Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi.

They were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi by Chairman of the Presidential Office of Vietnam Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong.

This is the second time Indonesian President Widodo has made a State visit to Vietnam, after the first in September 2018.

The visit is expected to contribute to tightening the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Indonesia, which has been nurtured and developed for nearly 70 years.

It will offer an opportunity for the two sides to discuss measures to further deepen the Vietnam - Indonesia strategic partnership, thus fully tapping potential for stronger bilateral cooperation in many fields.

