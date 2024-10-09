Indonesia to provide US$1 million for Vietnam's post-typhoon recovery

Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy on October 8 announced that the country will allocate US$1 million to aid Vietnam's efforts to recover from severe damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in September.

Heavy rains induced by Typhoon Yagi have resulted in unprecedented flooding in Ban Mu Commune of Tram Tau District in the northern province of Yen Bai. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, Indonesia will provide US$1 million in aid to Yemen, Sudan, and Palestine, using funds managed by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). The assistance is scheduled for distribution on October 14.

As of September 27, Typhoon Yagi, the third to enter the East Sea this year, and subsequent floods and landslides left 318 people dead, 26 people missing, and 1,976 others injured in Vietnam. Total damage was estimated at over VND81 trillion (US$3.29 billion).

About 282,000 houses, 3,755 schools, and school sites were damaged, unroofed, flooded, or buried. Some 285,000 hectares of rice, crops, and fruit trees were flooded and damaged; 189,982 hectares of forest were destroyed; 11,832 aquaculture cages were damaged or swept away; and 5.6 million cattle and poultry were killed.

