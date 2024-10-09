International

Indonesia to provide US$1 million for Vietnam's post-typhoon recovery

Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy on October 8 announced that the country will allocate US$1 million to aid Vietnam's efforts to recover from severe damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in September.

i1g-4042.jpg.webp
Heavy rains induced by Typhoon Yagi have resulted in unprecedented flooding in Ban Mu Commune of Tram Tau District in the northern province of Yen Bai. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, Indonesia will provide US$1 million in aid to Yemen, Sudan, and Palestine, using funds managed by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). The assistance is scheduled for distribution on October 14.

As of September 27, Typhoon Yagi, the third to enter the East Sea this year, and subsequent floods and landslides left 318 people dead, 26 people missing, and 1,976 others injured in Vietnam. Total damage was estimated at over VND81 trillion (US$3.29 billion).

About 282,000 houses, 3,755 schools, and school sites were damaged, unroofed, flooded, or buried. Some 285,000 hectares of rice, crops, and fruit trees were flooded and damaged; 189,982 hectares of forest were destroyed; 11,832 aquaculture cages were damaged or swept away; and 5.6 million cattle and poultry were killed.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Indonesia support Yagi typhoon Vietnam#

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn