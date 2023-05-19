Indian naval ships visit Da Nang City

On the afternoon of May 19, two of the Indian Navy's top modern vessels, INS Delhi (D61) and INS Satpura (F48), arrived at Tien Sa Port in Son Tra District, marking the beginning of a friendly visit to Da Nang City.

Both ships are capable of operating multi-role helicopters and are equipped with a variety of weapons and versatile sensors for detecting and neutralizing threats on land, in the air, and underwater.

During the four-day visit, the delegation will engage in diplomatic exchanges with the leaders of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, pay visits to the High Command of Naval Region 3, and take part in a friendly volleyball match with officers and sailors from the High Command of Naval Region 3.

As part of the visit's agenda, officers and sailors from the two Indian Navy ships and the High Command of Naval Region 3 will engage in a joint training session at sea.

At the welcoming ceremony, Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Command of the Eastern Fleet, expressed his delight and extended his gratitude to the People's Committee of Da Nang City and the Vietnamese People's Navy for the warm reception.

According to Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, despite the vast distance between the two countries, the oceans have bridged the two forces and nations together with a shared objective of peace and prosperity.

The visit is a testament to the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries. During this visit, their goal is to strengthen the bonds between the two peoples, immerse themselves in the rich culture of Vietnam, and exchange experiences with their Vietnamese counterparts to deepen the relationship and mutual understanding between the navy force of the two countries. They are particularly excited about conducting the joint training session with the vessels of the Vietnamese People's Navy at sea, Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh said.

Here are some photos of the event: