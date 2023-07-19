Illegal tourist area at heart of hydroelectric lake suspended

The Chairman of Ham Thuan Bac District People’s Committee in the South Central province of Binh Thuan yesterday informed that the case of tourism buildings in the middle of its hydroelectric lake has been handled.

Accordingly, Ham Thuan Bac District People’s Committee has stopped the operation of the eco-tourism site named Ho Tren Nui Tai Loc (located in Da Mi Commune of Ham Thuan Bac District in Binh Thuan Province).

The Committee is cooperating with Da Mi Commune People’s Committee, Da Nhim - Ham Thuan - Da Mi Hydropower Co. Ltd., and related units to carefully assess and calculate the encroached surface area by the owners of this eco-tourism site for illegal construction.

“After identifying all violations, the local authorities are going to request the owners of this eco-tourism site to dismantle any illegal construction works; otherwise, they will be punished in compliance with the applicable laws. This handling will complete this month”, stressed Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Thach of Ham Thuan Bac District People’s Committee.

Before this, SGGP Newspaper has reported the case of illegal activities of Ho Tren Nui Tai Loc eco-tourism site when it purposedly built several tourism works (homestay houses, dining area, photo-taking area) without permission on a surface area of thousands of square meters right at the heart of Da Mi hydroelectric lake. This lake is under the management of Da Nhim - Ham Thuan - Da Mi Hydropower Co. Ltd.