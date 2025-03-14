Hundreds of children with birth defects receive free surgeries in Hue

A team of 13 specialists from Germany, Italy, Austria, and Spain is conducting screenings for hundreds of children and performing over 100 surgeries to correct cleft lip, palate, and other congenital facial defects.

In Vietnam, approximately one in every 700–800 children is born with this condition. (Photo: VNA)

A volunteer surgical program is being carried out at Hue Central Hospital, providing free screenings and surgeries for children with cleft lip and palate from across Vietnam.

The initiative, which is running from March 10 to 20, is part of a collaboration between the hospital's Maxillofacial Center and Interplast, a non-profit medical organisation from Germany.

A team of 13 specialists from Germany, Italy, Austria, and Spain is conducting screenings for hundreds of children and performing over 100 surgeries to correct cleft lip, palate, and other congenital facial defects. The effort seeks to improve both the physical well-being and confidence of affected children, enabling better social integration.

According to Dr. Peter Schachner, a member of the Interplast surgical team, the programme in Hue is part of broader efforts to expand access to specialized medical care for Vietnamese children with cleft conditions.

He noted that Hue Central Hospital's well-prepared facilities have contributed to the smooth coordination of surgical procedures, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.

Cleft lip and palate are among the most common congenital conditions, particularly in Asia. In Vietnam, approximately one in every 700–800 children is born with this condition.

Without treatment, it can significantly impact both physical health and self-confidence. Each year, Hue Central Hospital’s Maxillofacial Center provides treatment for hundreds of children affected by these conditions.

Since the first collaboration between Hue Central Hospital and Interplast in 2016, nearly 1,200 children have received free surgeries. The partnership has also facilitated the transfer of advanced surgical techniques to Vietnamese doctors in the fields of cleft repair and anesthesia.

Dr. Nguyen Hong Loi, Director of the Maxillofacial Center, highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance local expertise. Through this collaboration, Vietnamese doctors participate in international training programs in Europe and Southeast Asia.

In the coming time, the hospital aims to expand treatment capabilities, particularly in speech therapy, facial reconstruction, and comprehensive cleft care for affected children.

The sustained partnership between Hue Central Hospital and Interplast has provided life-changing treatment to many disadvantaged children in Vietnam, offering them a brighter and more confident future.

