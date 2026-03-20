Household deposit increases, accounting for 40 percent in total raised capital

Household deposits have seen a 40 percent increase in total mobilized capital, said Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam Branch in Region 2.

Yesterday afternoon, Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Lenh said that in the first two months of the year, capital mobilization in the Region 2 including Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, reached VND5.731 quadrillion. Of this, Ho Chi Minh City accounted for VND5.244 quadrillion while Dong Nai reached VND487 trillion.

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Lenh, capital mobilization in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai decreased slightly by 0.26 percent, driven by a 4.2 percent drop in corporate payment deposits. Meanwhile, household savings increased by 2.63 percent, accounting for about 40 percent of the total mobilized capital of credit institutions in the area, serving as a stable foundation for banking capital.

“The reason household deposits continue to grow well is thanks to electronic banking services and diversified deposit products. Positive growth in capital mobilization also enables credit institutions to utilize funds more effectively,” Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Lenh said.

Regarding outstanding loans, as of the end of February 2026, total credit outstanding in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province reached VND5.853 quadrillion, up 0.8 percent compared to the end of 2025.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan