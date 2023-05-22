Hospitals should take heed of heat prevention for patients amid heat wave

Amid a brutal heat wave, hospitals should take heed of heat prevention for patients and their family members.

The Department of Medical Examination and Treatment under the Ministry of Health yesterday sent an official dispatch to directors of hospitals across the country about heat prevention for patients and medical staff at hospitals.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health requested hospital leaders to prepare drugs, equipment and emergency vehicles at the hospital and outpatient clinic as well as re-train medical staff in first aid skills for people suffering from heat stroke for timely emergency treatment.

Hospitals should coordinate with media units and preventive medicine centers in the area to instruct people on how to prevent heat and sudden temperature changes.

Hospitals were asked to immediately renovate their infrastructure to ensure that patients and their family members are waiting in fully-equipped rooms. Hospitals must install roofs covering the aisles between blocks and in outdoor areas with large gatherings of sick family members.

At the same time, hospitals review areas with a lot of patients such as waiting rooms, corridors and treatment departments, patient rooms, and administrative rooms as well as planning to add fans and air conditioners to departments and areas within their premises.

In particular, hospitals must ensure to provide enough free drinking water for patients and their family members in clinical departments and waiting rooms.

Hospitals with limited resources or facing difficulties should call for financial assistance from philanthropists and businesses that will provide fans, air conditioners, and drinking water to hospitals for the satisfaction of patients and medical staff.