After two occurrences of job fairs for new graduates from medical institutions in Ho Chi Minh City, many young doctors had the opportunity to actively choose healthcare facilities where they could advance in their careers.

Hospitals offer young physicians opportunities for career growth

However, it requires efforts from doctors and hospitals of their choice for sustainable work.

Just one hour after receiving their professional certificates, Dr. Nguyen Trong Thuc and his friends registered to work for the Thu Duc Regional General Hospital during the second job fair in Ho Chi Minh City in early August 2024.

Instead of submitting applications to individual hospitals, many young doctors in Ho Chi Minh City were given the chance to proactively select workplaces of their choice. Meanwhile, dozens of healthcare institutions in Ho Chi Minh City had the opportunity to find human resources that met various conditions.

He said that after completing the practical training at general hospitals and health stations, he is delighted to work at Thu Duc Regional General Hospital.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Cao Tan Phuoc, Director of Thu Ducc Regional General Hospital, during the second special job fair for newly-graduated students from medical facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, the hospital recruited 15 physicians to prepare for its upcoming opening at the end of 2024. He added hospital managers expected young doctors to be dedicated and contribute to the hospital’s development. Additionally, the hospital is committed to providing opportunities for doctors to enhance their capabilities.

However, not all positions in hospitals were indeed filled despite the significant demand. Specifically, at the second job fair, only 143 doctors were recruited, a considerably low number compared to the target of 370 positions. Among these, only 10 healthcare units filled their quotas, 30 recruited some doctors but not enough, and 13 failed to recruit any doctors at all. Notably, Can Gio District Health Center was unable to fill any physicians in both job fairs.

According to Dr. Diep Bao Tuan, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, most public hospitals prefer to recruit newly graduated doctors. Later, public infirmaries will provide training, mentoring, and opportunities for professional development, while striving to ensure competitive salaries and benefits for young physicians. Due to this preferential treatment, all 11 young doctors recruited by Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital in the 2023 job fair are still working at the hospital with good performance.

Director of Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Hung said that hospitals themselves must be transparent about their development orientation, specialty training opportunities for incoming doctors, work environment, and career progression. Moreover, transparency regarding salary and allowances is essential, creating conditions for young doctors to earn additional income through appropriate medical activities.

Director of the Health Center in Thu Duc District Dr. Nguyen Van Chuc stated that the hospital creates the best conditions for doctors to grow their careers as well as pursue further training, and enhance their expertise. This motivation encourages young doctors to stay committed long-term, as their competence grows daily.

Regarding income, he said that the salaries of doctors in local health stations or medical centers are not excessively high. However, once they become permanent staff, the benefits stabilize, allowing them to remain dedicated to their profession.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, retaining healthcare staff, including young doctors, involves some factors including income. It also includes offerng young doctors with opportunities for scientific research and participation in teaching. He revealed that the healthcare sector is developing a plan to attract young talent, focusing particularly on resident doctors and those participating in practical programs at hospitals closely linked to health stations.

By Giao Linh – Translated By Anh Quan