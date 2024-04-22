Hospitals must be proactive in emergency medical response during holidays

Hospitals and health departments in localities nationwide are required to ensure medical examination and treatment and have proactiveness in emergency medical response for traffic accidents during the upcoming holidays.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Health has just sent a dispatch regarding the requirement of arranging sufficient staff on duty in administrative, professional, management and security aspects without refusal or delay for emergencies sent to hospitals during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

Hospitals must receive out-of-hospital service cases and perform initial emergency treatment for them and medical staff need to explain clearly to the relatives of the patients before transferring them to other medical facilities.

The Ministry of Health also required hospitals to assign medical staff on duty to handle medical emergencies for out-of-hospital cases and promptly cope with cases of mass accidents, serious traffic accidents and crowd crush disasters if any.

Additionally, local health departments must perform food safety and hygiene measures to prevent food poisoning and warn of the risks of drowning and stampede accidents at crowded tourism destinations.

By Quoc Lap- Translated by Huyen Huong