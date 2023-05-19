Hospital to provide free lung cancer screening for people over age of 50

A hospital in Ho Chi Minh City will provide free-of-charge lung cancer screening for people over the age of 50 with a 20-pack-year history of smoking.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based Oncology Hospital said that it will coordinate with AstraZeneca Vietnam Company to organize free lung cancer screening for 600 people aged 50- 80 years old who smoke from 20 packs a year to raise awareness in the community about lung cancer.

Accordingly, the hospital will give free of charge low-dose CT-scanner and examination and consultation of the results gratis every Saturday and Sunday from June 1 to October 30 at the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital’s Campus 2 at No. 12, 400 Street in Tan Phu Ward of Thu Duc City.

People register by filling in the registration form by scanning the QR code or calling directly to the switchboard 1900.63.62.23. People should provide their personal information including full name, year of birth, household address, and contact mobile phone number.

Immediately after receiving the information of the registrant to join the program, the hospital will automatically send a text message back to the subscriber's phone with the time and date of the CT scan. The person receiving the message will bring the message to the CT Imaging Department and go to the reception counter No. 1 to receive the results and be directed to the Clinic to consult the results.

According to medical experts, lung cancer is a condition in which malignant tumors form and develop in the lungs. This tumor will increase in size gradually and begin to invade and cause disease in nearby organs and even distant metastases when reaching the advanced stage.

Two types of lung cancer include small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer often accounts for about 15-20 percent of cases and occurs more commonly in people who smoke or are exposed to smoke a lot. Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for 80-85 percent of lung cancer cases, more common than small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer includes adenocarcinoma, cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.

Anyone can be at risk, but 90 percent of acute lung cancer cases are caused by smoking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smokers are 15 to 30 times more likely to develop respiratory tumors than non-smokers.

However, if a person even doesn’t smoke, their risk is increased with regular exposure to secondhand smoke (passive smoking). When cigarette smoke enters the body, it begins to damage lung tissue. Lungs have an almost "magical" ability to repair some of the damage caused by smoking but breathing in smoke every day will gradually make it lose its ability to heal itself.