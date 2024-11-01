Hospital K pioneers cancer care with launch of Proton Radiotherapy Center

Hospital K today inaugurated a Proton Radiotherapy Center to provide cancer patients with vital treatment options in their local area, eliminating the necessity for international travel.

Hospital K pioneers advanced cancer care with launch of Proton Radiotherapy Center

During today’s conference focused on multimodal cancer treatment and hospital management in the digital era, Director Le Van Quang of K Hospital, announced that in order to address the treatment requirements of cancer patients, K Hospital plans to establish a fourth facility in Huu Hoa Commune in Hanoi’s Thanh Tri District.

The Proton Radiotherapy Center will provide neuro-, pediatric, and lung cancer patients with superior treatment outcomes through advanced radiotherapy technology.

The fourth facility of K Hospital spans approximately 8.6 hectares and will house the Proton Radiotherapy Center, which includes a production area for radioactive isotopes. This center is dedicated to providing cutting-edge radiotherapy techniques on-site.

The investment in establishing a high-quality cancer treatment center, equipped with state-of-the-art radiotherapy systems, is designed to enhance the standard of cancer care. Patients will have access to superior healthcare services within Vietnam, eliminating the need to seek treatment abroad.

The Proton Radiotherapy Center will be the first of its kind in the northern region, specializing in the treatment of neurological cancers, pediatric cancers, and lung cancers.

Multimodal treatment refers to the integration of various therapeutic approaches, including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, aimed at enhancing the efficacy of cancer management. Presently, approximately 50 percent to 60 percent of cancer treatment protocols incorporate radiotherapy as a significant component.

As of now, Vietnam's cancer treatment infrastructure comprises 11 specialized oncology hospitals distributed across 9 provinces and cities, along with 23 oncology centers and institutes located in 13 provinces and cities.

Additionally, there are 78 oncology departments operating in 61 provinces and cities. Notably, Tay Ninh and Binh Phuoc are the only provinces lacking specialized oncology facilities.



Annual statistics indicate that the nation witnesses around 180,000 new cancer diagnoses and approximately 120,000 cancer-related fatalities. Among men, there are over 95,300 new cancer cases, with liver, lung, and stomach cancers being the most prevalent. For women, there are about 85,100 new cases, predominantly involving breast, lung, and rectal cancers.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan