Hospital gives free food to poor patients

Thu Duc City Hospital today offered food parcels to patients who appear to need them with concern growing about malnourishment among poor people.

Thu Duc City Hospital gives free nutritious porridge to more than 100 patients with financial difficulties

Thu Duc City Hospital gave nutritious porridge to more than 100 patients with financial difficulties at the hospital who had to stay in the infirmary for treatment during the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year) for free.

Many patients in emergency wards and women after giving birth in recent days were moved to receive the delicious and nutritious porridge with fresh lean meat. A mother who had just given birth to a baby said that the charitable porridge parcels encouraged patients a lot during recovery.

The pot of charitable porridge is a meaningful work done by police officers and soldiers of Tam Phu Ward of formerly Thu Duc District nearly 10 years ago. Later, organizations, individuals, and philanthropists who knew the charity work brought meat and rice to the Thu Duc City Hospital's kitchen to cook porridge parcels for patients and their relatives every Saturday and Sunday morning.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Anh Quan