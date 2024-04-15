Horasis China Meeting 2024: Cooperation opportunities for managers, enterprises

Mr. Tran Hong Ha, Deputy Prime Minister, addresses the ceremony.

On the morning of April 15, at the Binh Duong Province Convention and Exhibition Center, the Provincial People's Committee and the Horasis, in collaboration with the Becamex IDC Corporation and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (CFIE), inaugurated the 2024 Horasis China Meeting.

In attendance were Mr. Tran Hong Ha, Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Mr. Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of China to Ho Chi Minh City; representatives from various ministries, localities, business associations, Chinese business federations, and enterprises.

Delegates at the opening ceremony

According to Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee, through the forum, the province expects to discover crucial contemporary solutions, establish relationships with investors, and solidify ties with new partners to foster a more dynamic economy, expand international integration, and effectively support the processes of industrialization and modernization. The ultimate objective is to expedite the realization of the vision: transforming Binh Duong into a smart and cultured urban center.

The forum will include six plenary sessions and 24 dialogues running concurrently. At the forum, there are two special sessions focusing on Binh Duong, namely "Binh Duong Investment Environment - Innovation - Sustainability - Open-minded Ecosystem" and "Logistics and E-commerce Ecosystem Towards Global Supply Chains in Binh Duong."

In his directive speech during the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stressed that the event strengthened the Vietnam-China relationship. He also underscored its significance as an opportunity for leaders and business communities to come together, opening doors for cooperation, particularly given the rapid and unpredictable changes and risks in the current context and in the coming time.

Various cooperation agreements have been signed at the ceremony.

The Vietnamese government believes that the commendable qualities of the Vietnamese people will match well with upcoming professions and job opportunities, making Vietnam an attractive choice for Chinese businesses to invest in and entrust their faith. The government is committed to fostering, listening to, and supporting businesses, safeguarding their rights and interests with a focus on achieving mutually beneficial outcomes and sharing risks.

Horasis China Meeting 2024 opens opportunities for cooperation for managers and businesses.

During the opening session, the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee approved investment proposals for nine projects totaling over VND35 trillion. These projects include the High-rise Social Housing Project, with a total investment of over VND6.37 trillion; the An Son Dry Port Project, with a total investment of over VND1.5 trillion; and the One World Residential Investment Project, with a total investment of roughly VND14.81 trillion. The Binh Duong provincial leadership also gave investment registration certificates to eight other enterprises, with a total investment capital of US$234.7 million, in sectors such as dairy processing, metalworking, and manufacturing of bicycles and vehicles for people with disabilities. Especially, at the opening ceremony, a cooperation agreement on infrastructure, logistics services, and e-commerce development was signed between the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee and Viettel Post. This agreement aims to establish an international logistics, trade, and agricultural product center, following green, smart, and modern approaches to facilitate the transportation of goods through international multimodal transport hubs to the Chinese and international markets. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Becamex IDC Corporation and Sunwah Group, outlining cooperation in various sectors, focusing on innovation, digital transformation, technology development, and sustainable development towards Net Zero.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan