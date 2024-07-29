Ho Chi Minh School in Mongolia: A symbol of friendship, solidarity, connection

Situated on the largest Peace Avenue in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Escalator School No.14, named after President Ho Chi Minh, has become a symbol of friendship, solidarity, and close ties between Vietnam and Mongolia.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and other delegates tour the exhibit showcasing images of President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh School in Mongolia.

It is a hub for spreading Vietnamese culture and Ho Chi Minh's ideology to the Mongolian people.

Nurturing relationships

“Ai yeu nhi dong bang Bac Ho Chi Minh/Ai yeu Bac Ho Chi Minh bang chung em nhi dong" (Who loves children as much as President Ho Chi Minh?/Who loves President Ho Chi Minh as much as we children do?) - During a recent visit to Ho Chi Minh School (Escalator School No.14), the high-ranking delegation from Ho Chi Minh City was both surprised and moved to hear the song "Nho On Bac" (Remembering the contributions of Uncle Ho) (composer Phan Huynh Dieu) performed by a Mongolian girl at the school named after President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar. Besides the songs about Uncle Ho, the traditional Vietnamese ao dai and conical hats, beautifully integrated with Mongolian dance, made a profound impression on the delegation.

After the flower offering ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh statue, the visit to the Ho Chi Minh Tradition Room, viewing the displays of Vietnamese leaders visiting Mongolia, and watching the special cultural performances, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, expressed deep emotion. He noted that Ho Chi Minh School is a vivid symbol of the friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen was particularly impressed by the profound affection shown by the teachers and students of Ho Chi Minh School for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnamese culture. This reflects the growing values of solidarity and friendship between the two countries. He expressed confidence that the achievements of Ho Chi Minh School will continue to thrive and that Ho Chi Minh City will contribute to strengthening this friendship and cooperation, helping to realize the leadership's visions and fostering even better relations.

Spreading Vietnamese culture

Established in 1949, Escalator School No.14 is a premier institution for training talent in Mongolia. Annually, the school educates thousands of students, significantly contributing to the development of high-quality human resources for Mongolia. Notably, Mongolia’s first president was also an alumnus of this school.

On July 3, 2024, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen engages with students of Ho Chi Minh School in Mongolia.

To mark the 90th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, on May 14, 1980, the Central Committee of the Mongolian People’s Revolutionary Party decided to honor the school by naming it after President Ho Chi Minh. In 2009, a statue of President Ho Chi Minh was prominently installed at the center of the school's campus, overlooking Peace Avenue, the largest avenue in Ulaanbaatar. That same year, the Ho Chi Minh Tradition Room, featuring images and documents about the President, was inaugurated at the school.

Mr. E. Gungaajav, Principal of Ho Chi Minh School, noted that the school has about 6,000 students and 238 teachers and staff. The school’s goal and guiding principle is "all for each student." With a special affection for Vietnam and a tribute to the great leader President Ho Chi Minh, the school has established a Vietnamese Language Club, as well as clubs for Vietnamese music, poetry, and dance, which attract over 500 students.

Mr. E. Gungaajav shared that students at the school are taught about the content of songs dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and learn about Vietnamese culture, customs, and traditions. “We are deeply appreciative of the enthusiastic support from the Vietnamese people, which helps improve our learning environment through donations of computers, traditional musical instruments, dance costumes, and Vietnamese ao dai. I want to express my gratitude to the Ho Chi Minh City delegation for their donation of ten computer sets, which will enhance the learning conditions and environment for our teachers and students,” the Principal expressed.

After exploring the school's history and touring its facilities, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed his admiration for the achievements of Ho Chi Minh School. He was particularly impressed by the students' enthusiasm for learning about Vietnam's history and culture, as well as about President Ho Chi Minh. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen announced that Ho Chi Minh City is ready to strengthen educational cooperation with the school by offering scholarships for students to study the Vietnamese language and culture in Vietnam. Additionally, both sides could develop student exchange programs. Ho Chi Minh City is also willing to support the school with teaching equipment.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen encouraged the students to maintain their traditions and strive for excellence in their studies and personal development. He hoped they would become skilled individuals who contribute to Mongolia’s growth and international prominence. He also expressed his desire for them to serve as ambassadors of friendship, sharing Mongolia’s rich cultural and historical values with the Vietnamese people, thus further strengthening the bond between Mongolia and Vietnam.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan