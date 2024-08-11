Ho Chi Minh City records numerous measles cases

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the city has recorded 505 suspected measles and rash fever cases, including 262 testing positive, by August 4.

More than 50 percent of these cases were from other provinces.

In Ho Chi Minh City alone, there were 201 suspected measles cases. Of these, 116 cases had positive results for testing, including a rate of 27.6 percent being children under nine months old and 78.4 percent being children under five years old.

Accordingly, 66 percent of cases have not been received and fully vaccinated against the disease and 30 percent have had uncertain vaccination history.

As for this outbreak, hospitals across Ho Chi Minh City have reported three deaths related to measles.

In response to the significant rise in measles cases across Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces and cities, the Municipal Department of Health has instructed health centers of districts and Thu Duc City along with local health stations to enhance catch-up vaccinations against measles for children; actively review number of children and consult families to get their children vaccinated against measles and other diseases covered by the Expanded Immunization Program.

The Ho Chi Minh City Disease Control Center (HCDC) was assigned to work with relevant agencies to effectively strengthen supervision to early detect infection cases in the community, vaccination activities and health communication for disease prevention.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has asked hospitals to strictly comply with infection prevention regulations to avoid cross-contamination at hospitals and medical facilities as well as ensure medications, fluids and equipment for patients during treatment.

