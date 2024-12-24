Ho Chi Minh City Police inaugurate DNA testing system

Ho Chi Minh City Police inaugurate a DNA testing system

For the significance of forensic DNA analysis, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department has implemented numerous measures, including the preparation of human resources; currently, 10 personnel have received formal training in DNA analysis.

Moreover, the department has also been procuring and equipping a comprehensive DNA testing system while renovating laboratories that meet the functional and technical requirements for DNA examination.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department has received valuable support from the Institute of Criminal Science, encompassing both human resource training and the provision of essential machinery and equipment. A key contribution from the Institute involves the installation of a state-of-the-art DNA sequencing system manufactured in the United States, significantly enhancing the department's forensic capabilities. This advanced system serves as a crucial addition to the department's existing infrastructure, enabling the full operationalization of its DNA identification capabilities.

During the ceremony, Major General Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, extended his gratitude to the Institute of Criminal Science, as well as the leaders of various departments, centers, and the Sub-Institute of Criminal Science in the city.

He acknowledged their support and the conducive environment they provided for the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department in recent times, particularly in relation to the equipment and installation of the DNA identification machine system.

In the future, Major General Mai Hoang expresses hope that the Institute of Criminal Science will enhance its support for the Ho Chi Minh City Police, particularly in the area of DNA identification.

Additionally, he advocates for expanding efforts into other high-tech scientific identification fields to strengthen the efficiency of crime investigation and detection, aligning with the demands and challenges of the evolving situation.

By Chi Thach – Translated By Anh Quan