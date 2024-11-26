Health

Ho Chi Minh City Medical Emergency Center 115 receives EMS Angels Gold Award

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health informed that the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Emergency Center 115 was awarded EMS Angels Gold Award.

EMS Angels Gold Award is a professional award in the field of managing the quality of the pre-hospital stroke emergency process, launched by the European Society for Emergency Medicine (EUSEM) in collaboration with the Global Stroke Quality Management System (RES-Q) and the Angels Initiative in 2021.

Up to now, 15 countries have participated in the award with 285 awards being granted since the second quarter of 2021.

The award aims to help participating units improve the pre-hospital stroke emergency process until patients are taken to optimal treatment facilities.

115.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City Medical Emergency Center 115 began implementing the management plan for pre-hospital stroke emergency cases in July 2023.

The Ho Chi Minh City Medical Emergency Center 115 began implementing the management plan for pre-hospital stroke emergency cases in July 2023 and officially submitted data from July 2024 to join the EMS Angels award.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

EMS Angels Gold Award HCMC Medical Emergency Center 115 pre-hospital stroke emergency process

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn