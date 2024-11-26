Ho Chi Minh City Medical Emergency Center 115 receives EMS Angels Gold Award

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health informed that the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Emergency Center 115 was awarded EMS Angels Gold Award.

EMS Angels Gold Award is a professional award in the field of managing the quality of the pre-hospital stroke emergency process, launched by the European Society for Emergency Medicine (EUSEM) in collaboration with the Global Stroke Quality Management System (RES-Q) and the Angels Initiative in 2021.

Up to now, 15 countries have participated in the award with 285 awards being granted since the second quarter of 2021.

The award aims to help participating units improve the pre-hospital stroke emergency process until patients are taken to optimal treatment facilities.

The Ho Chi Minh City Medical Emergency Center 115 began implementing the management plan for pre-hospital stroke emergency cases in July 2023 and officially submitted data from July 2024 to join the EMS Angels award.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong