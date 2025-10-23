Education

Vietnam pumps investment into 4 universities to crack Asia's top tier

SGGP

Four of Vietnam's leading universities are set to receive massive investment in a national push to rank among the top institutions in Asia by 2030.

student.jpg
Students of the University of Science (Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City) during practical class sessions.

A concluding report from the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation has designated four universities for significant investment between now and 2030. The institutions including Vietnam National University Hanoi, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, the University of Da Nang, and Hanoi University of Science and Technology will be prioritized to achieve an ambitious goal: ranking among the top 150 universities in Asia and securing at least one field in the global top 100 of reputable rankings.

The four institutions will serve as models for the nation's higher education system with specific, high-impact objectives:

- Research Funding: Attracting US$50 million annually for scientific research, technology development, and innovation.

- Startup Creation: Generating 50 innovative startups and science/technology enterprises each year.

- Unicorn Ambition: Aiming for 10 of these new startups to achieve a valuation of $200 million or more.

To kickstart this drive, the four key universities are mandated to implement concrete action plans by November 2025. They must urgently propose projects for investing in scientific and technological infrastructure, with a particular focus on strategic technology sectors.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

pumps investment into 4 universities crack Asia's top tier

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn