Ho Chi Minh City launches mobile sales-market stabilization program for Tet

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade in collaboration with MVCPRO Company initiated the second phase of the mobile sales - price stabilization program for Tet holidays.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong and delegates visit a mobile sales - price stabilization booth on December 10.

This program took place at Khanh Hoi Park, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City on December 10, offering steep discounts of up to 60 percent and great buy-one-get-one-free deals on hundreds of essential products.

Additionally, customers also get an additional discount of VND20,000 (US$0.8)- VND50,000 (US$1.9) on each bill via e-wallet payment.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong disclosed that the program would run until January 5, 2025, rotating through districts 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 and districts of Phu Nhuan and Tan Binh.

This program offers steep discounts for numerous essential products.

At each location, the program lasts for three days, trading around 500 products in 40 categories, including food, cosmetics, beverages, kitchen appliances and so on.

This activity aims to respond to the "Year-end Shopping Season - Tet 2025" campaign, helping low-income persons afford Tet shopping.

By Thu Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

