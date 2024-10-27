High-tech agriculture project fails, leaving land in Thach Van Commune neglected

The high-tech agricultural project has proven ineffective, resulting in dozens of hectares of coastal land in Thach Van Commune (Thach Ha District, Ha Tinh Province) being abandoned for many years.

Thousands of concrete stakes, plastic pipes, iron, and other materials used for planting are now in ruins, covered in moss and rust; countless seedling bags lie in tatters, scattered everywhere; and the office and warehouse are locked up.

This area was previously barren, sandy land near the coast.

Around 2013, the Ha Tinh Mineral and Trade Corporation (Mitraco) initiated a project to renovate and experiment with high-tech vegetable, tuber, and fruit cultivation on several hectares.

The project was initially expected to foster sustainable development in safe agriculture, linked to export markets, increase income, and provide jobs for local residents.

However, various factors, including production difficulties, lack of market outlets for the products, and financial losses—alongside high production costs and limited resources from Mitraco Ha Tinh—resulted in the project operating inefficiently.

By the end of 2017, Mitraco Ha Tinh transferred the project to a new enterprise to keep it alive.

On January 22, 2018, the Ha Tinh Provincial People's Committee issued Decision No.305/QD-UBND, approving the investment project for FLC High-Tech Agriculture in the Thach Van and Thach Tri communes (Thach Ha District) by FAM Ha Tinh Agricultural Production and Import-Export Company Limited.

The approved plan encompasses a total area of approximately 240.44 hectares, which includes land previously recovered from Mitraco Ha Tinh's high-tech agricultural trial project. The total projected investment is VND300 billion, with the project set to operate for 50 years.

The project's objective is to cultivate and produce clean, high-quality, safe, and nutritious vegetables, tubers, and fruits through the establishment of a large-scale agricultural zone that utilizes high technology and automation to meet domestic demand and export needs.

After receiving approval from Ha Tinh Province, the investor began rehabilitating specific areas for trial planting of red-fleshed dragon fruit and other crops.

However, the trials fell short of expectations, as the dragon fruit plants exhibited poor growth and low yields, prompting the investor to discontinue further expansion.

Consequently, the project became stagnant and was eventually abandoned.

Due to the prolonged wastage of unused project land, residents and local authorities have repeatedly urged higher authorities to revoke the land during various meetings and public consultations, but their requests have gone unheeded.

Mr. Nguyen Van Sau, Vice Chairman of the Thach Ha District People's Committee, stated that the Ha Tinh Department of Planning and Investment recently convened a meeting with the project investor and district officials to address the situation.

During the meeting, the investor expressed their desire to return the project to the province for management, citing unproductive operations as the reason for their withdrawal.

Looking ahead, local authorities hope to encourage the province to attract new investors to develop the project site in Thach Van Commune in a more systematic, large-scale, and professional manner. If this is not feasible, they request that the land be handed back to the local community for further improvement and agricultural development.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan