Heart transplant patient in HCMC awake

The patient in HCMC who received a brain-dead donor's heart from Hanoi’s Saint Paul Hospital has been extubated and is now awake.

The Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital yesterday said that the 37-year-old patient from the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy and severe heart failure with a rare blood type.

The surgery extended from midnight to the early morning of August 25 with a heart from a brain-dead donor at Hanoi’s Saint Paul Hospital.

Associate Professor, Doctor Nguyen Hoang Bac, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital said that the success of the heart transplant was thanks to the close coordination and support of various units and functional agencies. They had made efforts to ensure the shortest time and safe transportation of the heart from Hanoi to HCMC.

Besides, the hospital has been well prepared for heart transport from the process of organizing, coordinating and allocating personnel, staff, professional skills and legal issues.

The Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital has successfully implemented 48 kidney transplant cases, 53 liver transplant cases and one heart transplant so far.

There have been 40 cases pending for heart transplants at the hospital.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong