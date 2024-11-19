Health station in outlying district adopts AI for X-rays analysis

A healthcare station located in Can Gio outlying district of Ho Chi Minh City has become the first health facility in the nation to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology for analyzing chest X-rays.

Recently, medical workers in Thanh An Commune Health Station identified 95 anomalies in the chest X-ray results of local patients, which has enabled remote consultations with specialists at large hospitals.

Chief Le Thien Quynh Nhu of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health affirmed that AI has helped diagnose accurately, quickly, effectively and increased access to health care for islanders.

In the private healthcare sector and public hospitals, the DrAid software, which utilizes AI technology created by VinBrain, has enhanced paraclinical diagnostic techniques, analyzed various forms of medical imaging, and offered comprehensive solutions for medical data management, thereby ensuring efficient and uninterrupted patient care.

The software helps shorten the time to create medical reports from 4-5 minutes to 40-60 seconds, and the time to retrieve medical records from 15 minutes to 10 seconds.

General Secretary Vu Anh Tuan of the Ho Chi Minh City Informatics Association remarked that artificial intelligence and advanced technological solutions are significantly transforming health care practices.

Nevertheless, this activity encounters numerous obstacles and challenges, including substantial investment costs, a shortage of AI expertise, apprehensions regarding the security of medical data, and the absence of well-defined legal frameworks.

Vietnam's healthcare sector is hindered by a number of factors, including an unfinished digital transformation, a lack of comprehensive AI solutions tailored to healthcare needs, and insufficient medical personnel.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan