Health sector to focus on enhancing service quality: Official

In the rest of the year, the Ministry of Health will focus on rolling out harmonious measures to enhance the quality of healthcare services, said Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan.

Addressing a conference in Hanoi on July 31, the official said that in the first six months of this year, the healthcare sector concentrated on building and giving advice on the promulgation of legal documents and a proposal to remove difficulties facing the sector after the Covid-19 pandemic.

She hailed efforts of all hospitals in purchasing medicines and medical equipment to meet patients’ demands.

The official noted that so far, Vietnam has received 258,000 doses of five-in-one vaccines for the expanded immunisation programme with the support of businesses, WHO and UNICEF.

However, she asked leaders of relevant agencies to continue to coordinate with ministries and authorised agencies to promptly order vaccines for the programme.

In the rest of the year, the ministry will focus on granting licence and expanding the circulation licences for medicines and medical equipment, while closely controlling the import of medicine and medical equipment and their prices, ensuring stable prices of the products and medicine supply.

At the same time, it will build a roadmap for adjusting health insurance premiums in line with the roadmap for adjusting medical service prices, while speeding up administrative reform and digital transformation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said that in the first six months of this year, the sector managed to maintain the achievements in the COVID-19 fight and controlling other diseases, along with ensuring support policies for health workers.

It also exerted efforts to speed up the disbursement of public investment capital, while completing 56 tasks assigned by the Government and the PM.

In the time to come, the sector will continue to build on the achievements in the pandemic fight and prevention and control of other diseases, heading to the announcement of the end of the Covid-19 in Vietnam.

At the same time, more efforts will also be exerted to remove obstacle and ensure the supply of vaccines for the expanded programme on immunisation, and to build scenarios to respond to all epidemic situation.

The official added that the ministry will take action to ease the overload for hospitals by expanding the network of satellite hospitals, strengthening science and technology application in local hospitals, popularising online medical examination activities and fostering connections among hospitals across the countries, including those in remote and island areas.