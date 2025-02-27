Health Minister Dao Hong Lan: Island healthcare posts significant improvements

Coastal and island healthcare is crucial in safeguarding public health, particularly in remote and isolated areas where medical access is limited.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan

In honor of Vietnam Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025), Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan shared insights with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on the future direction of coastal and island healthcare, aiming to strengthen Vietnam as a resilient, sustainable, and prosperous maritime nation.

She said that over the years, the Party and the State have consistently prioritized the development of the marine economy and the well-being of people, armed forces, and various sectors operating in coastal and island regions. Ensuring the health and safety of those working tirelessly at sea—both to sustain livelihoods and to safeguard the nation's sacred sovereignty—is a vital mission. This effort embodies the Party’s principles and vision, reinforcing Vietnam’s goal of becoming a strong, sustainable, prosperous, secure, and safe maritime nation while contributing to the successful implementation of the Strategy for the Sustainable Development of the Vietnamese Marine Economy.

Moreover, she added, medical facilities located in maritime and island regions have enhanced the standards of medical examinations and treatments. Upgrades in infrastructure and medical equipment have facilitated improved diagnostic capabilities, emergency care, and overall treatment quality. Public health awareness campaigns have been intensified, enabling the community to gain a better understanding of health matters and disease prevention strategies. Consequently, healthcare services in coastal and island areas have progressively advanced, ensuring that fishermen receive prompt medical attention and emergency services when needed.

The coastal and island medical system plays a vital role in disaster response. It supports affected communities, providing essential medicine, food, and medical services in the aftermath of natural disasters. The system also delivers first aid and emergency care to victims, said the Health Minister.

However, despite significant improvements, many coastal and island areas have yet to fully meet the requirements for caring and protecting people's health, especially in emergencies. These regions often lack sufficient doctors and medical staff, making the provision of medical services a persistent challenge.

Due to the specific terrain of the islands, emergency treatment and transportation of patients to medical facilities face many obstacles, especially in emergency situations, depending on limited means of transport and unfavorable weather. In addition, during operations at sea, fishermen and seafarers often face diseases related to the marine environment and occupational accidents, requiring timely emergency treatment and transportation to medical facilities on the mainland.

Another difficulty is that many local inhabitants and fishermen lack awareness and training in self-care and health protection at sea. Medical facility standards are the same for mainland and island locations, with no specialized guidelines for remote or offshore settings.

Certain policy mechanisms do not align with the unique characteristics of maritime and island regions, investment in healthcare facilities remains constrained, and there is a lack of targeted medical policies for these sea and island areas.

She revealed that the Ministry of Health is currently implementing a series of decisions and plans aimed at effectively organizing, staffing, and establishing specific policies for medical personnel in maritime and island regions. In particular, the Ministry has initiated a project focused on enhancing the facilities, equipment, and human resources at the Institute of Marine Medicine and Da Nang C Hospital, with the goal of advancing the field of marine medicine.

This initiative includes strengthening research, training, and the dissemination of knowledge related to marine medicine. Relevant units are being directed to examine and propose organizational structures, staffing standards, and tailored policies for medical personnel in these areas.

Additionally, there is an emphasis on enhancing training and support for medical staff and workers in maritime and island communities. Concurrently, efforts are being made to increase investment and upgrade medical facilities with state-of-the-art equipment to fulfill operational requirements. The Ministry is also working to mobilize both domestic and international resources to ensure a synchronized and effective investment in marine medicine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health will closely coordinates with ministries, agencies and localities, linking socio-economic development with national defense tasks and planning the grassroots health system, developing island health, ensuring the provision of quality health services for workers and people living and working offshore for the successful implementation of the Strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

In order to address the emergency, care, and health protection needs of workers and residents in coastal regions, it is essential for the Government to provide robust leadership. Additionally, there must be focused investment from various ministries, agencies, and local authorities in the development of facilities, the provision of human resources and medical equipment, as well as enhancements to the transportation infrastructure to facilitate healthcare access for individuals living in coastal areas.

By 2030, the healthcare development program for Vietnam's coastal and island areas aims to achieve the following milestones. By 2025, 40 percent of hospitals and medical centers on islands will be equipped to perform surgical techniques on par with grade 2 hospitals. Some 70 percent of provincial and municipal disease control centers, district and town medical centers, and military preventive healthcare facilities in coastal provinces will be upgraded and enhanced to effectively serve coastal and island areas. Last but not least, by 2030, 70 percent of hospitals and medical centers on islands will be equipped to perform surgical procedures at a level equivalent to grade 2 hospitals. Additionally, 100 percent of disease control centers, district, town, and provincial medical centers, as well as military preventive medical facilities in coastal provinces, will receive investments and upgrades to enhance their capabilities in serving coastal and island areas.

Translated by Anh Quan