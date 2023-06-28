HCMC’s Vietnam-China Friendship Association holds congress

The Vietnam-China Friendship Association of HCMC on June 28 held its third congress for the 2023-2028 tenure.

The congress elected a 29-strong executive board led by Secretary of Thu Duc City’s Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep.

At the congress, delegates discussed and approved directions and solutions to carry out the association's tasks for the 2023-2028 term, contributing to consolidating, strengthening, and expanding the cooperation and understanding between the people of Vietnam and China.

At the congress, the President of the HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) Do Viet Ha acknowledged that the Vietnam - China Friendship Association of HCMC has operated effectively with people-to-people diplomacy activities in various areas from politics, and economics, to socio-culture.

The association closely coordinated with the Consulate General of China in HCMC, and the Chinese Business Association in people-to-people diplomacy activities and charity programs.

On this occasion, the association's collectives and individuals were presented with the insignia "For Peace and Friendship among Nations" by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and certificates of merit by the municipal People's Committee for their contributions to people-to-people diplomacy.