HCMC’s traffic violations decreased significantly during Tet holidays

Compared to the same period during the Lunar New Year 2024, the number of traffic violations in Ho Chi Minh City has decreased significantly.

Ho Chi Minh City’s traffic violations decrease significantly during Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s traffic police recorded nearly 900 traffic violations from January 29 to 31 (from the first day to the third day of the first lunar month), the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Municipal Public Security Department announced on February 1 (the fourth day of the first lunar month).

The functional units temporarily seized 535 vehicles, including three cars, 519 motorcycles, and 13 other vehicles; revoked driving licenses for 139 cases; and deducted points from 165 driving licenses.

During Tet holiday 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police recorded nearly 1,600 traffic violations. Compared to the same period during the Lunar New Year 2024, the number of traffic violations in the city decreased significantly during the Tet holiday 2025.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department required 100 percent of the officers and soldiers from the PC08 and the city's traffic police to be on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow on the major routes and gateways to Ho Chi Minh City.

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh