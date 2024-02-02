HCMC’s supermarkets asked to ensure supply of essential goods for Tet

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung on February 1 conducted an inspection of the supply of goods for the Tet holidays at GO! An Lac supermarket in Binh Tan District.

Mr. Paul Le, Vice President of Central Retail in Vietnam said that the company always strives to provide high-quality products at the best prices to consumers.

Specifically, the Central Retail Corporation that owns retail chains including Big C, GO! And Tops Market has prepared more than 3,000 essential items such as confectionery, tea and coffee, rice, sugar, seasoning, cooking oil; and 3,000 tons of meat, poultry, seafood, fruits, and vegetables for this lunar New Year.

As for pork products, GO! and BigC have participated in the HCMC's market stabilization program to ensure stable prices for a month before and after Tet in the city.

The supermarkets have also applied many promotional programs offering up to 50 percent discount.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung acknowledged the efforts of the Central Retail Corporation in attracting customers to in-store shopping.

He suggested the company continues to accompany the city to implement market stabilization programs and social security activities to support poor people to enjoy a happy Tet.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh