HCMC's growing economy drives job demand

As the year draws to a close, a surge in orders has prompted numerous businesses in HCMC to ramp up production. This surge has created a significant demand for labor, leading companies to offer attractive salary packages, bonuses, and benefits such as annual health checkups and company outings to attract workers.

IGM Co., located in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in District 7, is recruiting 100 garment workers aged 18-40 to expand production. In addition to stable income, a convenient working environment, and good social benefits, the company also organizes annual health check-ups and trips for employees. Nearby, Dat Viet Co. is hiring 100 garment workers and over 30 employees for other positions; Top Opto Technology Co. is recruiting 100 workers; and FAPV Company is urgently seeking 300 workers.

Several enterprises in Vinh Loc Industrial Park in Binh Chanh District, Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone in Thu Duc City are following the same hiring process now with lucrative benefits to welcome new people.

Some companies have even increased their recruitment age to 50 and are hiring unskilled labor. Vinh Loc Food Processing Co. and Xanh Laundry Co. in Vinh Loc Industrial Park are recruiting workers aged 18-50. In addition to salaries and holiday bonuses, these companies will support housing rent and attendance bonuses.

Many businesses have reported that since the beginning of the year, the economic situation has been stable, and several companies have had abundant orders until the end of the year. A large number of them are expanding production and business but are facing difficulties in recruiting labor, especially unskilled labor. Therefore, along with posting recruitment notices at the company and job boards in industrial parks, many units post recruitment announcements online and participate in job fairs.

Businesses are seeking potential employees at the regional job exchange between HCMC, the Mekong Delta and neighboring provinces and cities (July 26)



Deputy Director Luong Thi Toi of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs shared that from the beginning of the year, import and export activities have grown strongly in electronics, textiles, footwear, wood processing, and agricultural products. Therefore, some businesses have a need to recruit additional labor to fulfill signed orders.

The demand for recruitment has increased, especially in the fields of industry, technology, services, tourism, and real estate. Businesses in need are proactive in recruitment such as posting at their headquarters, encouraging employees to introduce, through social networks or service units operating job services to find labor sources.

Nguyen Van Hanh Thuc, Director of the HCMC Job Service Center also said that to connect businesses with recruitment needs and job seekers, the center has organized many direct and online job fairs. Typically, the regional job fair linking HCMC with the Mekong Delta and neighboring provinces and cities, organized at the end of July, attracted 523 businesses with over 50,000 job vacancies. Through that, thousands of workers in the city as well as neighboring provinces and cities were connected and introduced to jobs.

On August 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Job Service Center is going to continue to coordinate the organization of a job fair for the disabled in the city and a job fair for workers in District 3, with about 30 businesses participating in recruitment.

In addition, until the end of the year, the center will continue to coordinate the organization of many direct and online job fairs so that businesses can find candidates suitable for their recruitment needs, serving business and production activities at enterprises; workers find jobs that suit their needs, abilities, and qualifications.

In the last few months of the year, businesses in HCMC are expected to recruit from 153,500 to 161,500 workers, focusing on the area of commerce - services (from 102,676 to 108,027 workers), industry - construction (from 50,701 to 53,343 workers). The demand for recruitment at the unskilled labor level needs from 18,881 to 19,856 workers, accounting for 12.3 percent of the total demand for human resources.

By Ngo Binh, Bao Tran – Translated by Thanh Tam