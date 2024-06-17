HCMC's Expert Team for Measles Treatment established amid cases on rise

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City records numerous cases of measles, mostly among children under 24 months old.

In order to proactively perform treatment, detect early and prevent infection risks as well as limit the outbreak of the disease, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on June 17 announced that the department has just issued a directive to healthcare facilities across the city about ensuring the treatment, prevention and monitoring of measles.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health requested the heads of healthcare facilities in the city to proactively review resources, strengthen infectious disease treatment and ensure an adequate supply of medicines and medical equipment for timely reception and treatment of patients.

They must comply with the Ministry of Health's guidelines on measles diagnosis and treatment as well as the professional guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health; ensure timely examination and diagnosis of measles, accurate assessment of the disease status for early detection and isolation for suspected or confirmed measles cases; appropriately indicating for hospitalization of measles cases according to guidelines to avoid overload and reduce cross-infection in hospitals.

As for severe measles cases, healthcare facilities are required to proactively contact with the city's Expert Team on Measles Treatment for support and specialized medical consultation or to transfer patients to referral hospitals for further treatment.

Additionally, they must closely coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Disease Control Center to conduct investigations and collect samples from all cases with measles-like symptoms such as fever and rash.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health required Children's Hospital No.1, Children's Hospital No.2, Ho Chi Minh City Children's Hospital and Tropical Diseases Hospital to ensure medical preparations such as medicines, medical equipment, medical supplies, hospital beds and so on to be ready to receive severe measles cases transferred from healthcare facilities in the city and other provinces.

The hospitals have to coordinate with the city's Expert Team on Measles Treatment to enhance the process of consultation and support according to the referral system.

The Ho Chi Minh City Disease Control Center was assigned to strengthen health communication activity regarding the risk of measles infection and preventive measures; encourage vaccination to prevent and control disease outbreaks for people actively; and recommend parents detect measles symptoms in children promptly.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong