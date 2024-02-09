HCMC’s desire to become “dragon”

Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC is expected to solve long-standing obstacles and difficulties to create a premise for the city to enter a new period of development.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (Photo: SGGP)



In a media interview with the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his joy at Resolution 98 which was approved by the National Assembly (NA) and affirmed the city’s determination to implement the new resolution with priorities for growth in association with economic stability.

After more than 5 months of implementing Resolution 98, the HCMC Party Committee has issued directives and resolutions, established a steering committee for implementing Resolution 98, and directed relevant agencies and organizations to carry out assigned tasks.

He affirmed that HCMC received absolute support from ministries, Central agencies, departments, provinces and cities nationwide, Party and State leaders, experts in various fields at home and abroad, civil servants, public employees, businesses, and the people. This has created high political consensus creating favorable conditions for the city to utilize its full capacity to prepare the contents on concretizing Resolution 98. To date, the specification of contents of Resolution 98 has been completed and the implementation of these contents will be accelerated in 2024.

After four sessions, the HCMC People's Council passed 24 resolutions and concretized 19 out of 27 mechanisms and policies under Resolution 98. The People's Committee of the city has completed 6 out of 25 contents and made suggestions to complete the remaining 19 contents.

In addition, the National Assembly has passed a resolution on the investment policy of Ring Road 3 construction which was kicked off in 2023.

In the coming time, the city will identify tasks, assign specific tasks, manage the progress, and proactively and actively monitor and coordinate with ministries to implement works and resolve arising issues.

Some mechanisms and policies have been implemented and have brought about significant effectiveness, such as allocating funds to support poverty reduction and job creation with a budget allocation of VND2,796 billion, including VND1,560 billion disbursed; adjusting additional income for cadres, civil servants, and public employees according to Resolution 98, with an increase not exceeding 0.8 times the total basic salary fund; administrative organizations and public non-business units of Thu Duc City; increasing the number of vice chairpersons of the people’s committees in three districts, Thu Duc City, and 52 wards and communes.

A corner of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Besides the initial results, the city faced difficulties at the beginning of Resolution 98 implementation, such as slow institutionalization, lack of legal frameworks for new contents of Resolution 98, and asynchronous coordination among ministries and departments, especially the capacity of task performance of cadres, civil servants, and public employees.

As planned, HCMC will accelerate the implementation of Resolution 98 in particular and is determined to carry out socio-economic development tasks in general to restore and regenerate economic growth, help the southern metropolis reaffirm its position as well as effectively implement the mechanisms and policies passed by the municipal People's Council to help Resolution 98 come into life.

Notably, this year, the city will focus on maximizing the application of Resolution 98; proactively proposing new, flexible mechanisms for major works such as the construction project of Can Gio International Transshipment Port, the projects to develop HCMC’s urban railway system, and the international financial center, the expansion project of HCMC-Trung Luong, HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressways; applying new poverty standards according to the specific characteristics of the city.

Additionally, the city will accelerate the setting up of a fund to serve infrastructure development in the Southeast region to enhance regional linkages between HCMC and localities in the region, enhance attracting strategic investors to the city to invest in fields of energy, infrastructure, high technology, information technology, finance, creativity, and innovation.

The city has been building and strengthening a team of visionary and qualified staff to handle all tasks. In the coming time, the municipal authorities will assign specific tasks and duties, and grant authority to heads of organizations, agencies, and units. Responsibilities will be defined as the specific tasks and duties assigned to individuals.

Currently, HCMC is building a project for the city’s civil service with many outstanding policies on recruitment, training, and rewards to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in operations.

The city continues to implement the pilot project for leadership and management position recruitment in State agencies and units across the city; a trial program for leadership apprenticeship at various levels, initially focusing on department and commune-level leadership; and policies to honor and reward officials and civil servants who have made significant contributions to the city's development and individuals with breakthrough, dynamic and creative solutions for the benefit of the city.

By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh