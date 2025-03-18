HCMC, UK hospitals collaborate to boost children's healthcare

At the event

This afternoon, a significant step in international medical collaboration was marked by the signing of a cooperation agreement between Children's Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City and Alder Hey Hospital in the UK. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Deputy Ambassador of the UK to Vietnam Marcus Winsley, underscoring the importance of this partnership.

During her discussion with the Deputy Ambassador of the UK to Vietnam, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed high appreciation for the UK's expertise in key areas that align with Ho Chi Minh City's development needs, such as education, healthcare, and technology. She emphasized the city's interest in collaborating with the UK on digital transformation and the modernization of its healthcare sector. Additionally, she highlighted healthcare data management and the pharmaceutical industry as priority areas for further development.

Representatives of the two hospitals sign the cooperation agreement

Accordingly, Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy views the cooperation potential between Ho Chi Minh City and the UK in the healthcare sector as highly significant.

The Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee suggested that the two sides strengthen educational cooperation, such as the UK considering opening more facilities of British University Vietnam (BUV) in the city. This would allow people in Ho Chi Minh City and the surrounding southern region to access quality education from the UK.

In addition to the formal agreement, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed a desire for the enhancement of bilateral cultural diplomacy, advocating for increased people-to-people exchanges. Furthermore, she articulated a vision for future cultural events, specifically referencing the potential for friendly matches involving the Liverpool football team and performances by British artists in Ho Chi Minh City, thereby leveraging cultural exchange as a form of soft power.

Deputy Ambassador of the UK to Vietnam Marcus Winsley expressed satisfaction with the steady progress of the UK-Vietnam cooperation across various sectors, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City in recent times.

Mr. Marcus Winsley assessed that in the field of healthcare, the UK and Ho Chi Minh City are cooperating more and more deeply. The successful Business Forum on Innovation in the health sector held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 proves the deep cooperation between the two nations.

The British Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam said that the cooperation agreement between Alder Hey Hospital and Children's Hospital 1 will create opportunities for the two medical facilities in particular, as well as the UK and Ho Chi Minh City in general, to further develop cooperation in areas where the UK has strengths and can meet the needs of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Anh Quan