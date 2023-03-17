HCMC, UK agree to enhance trade, investment ties

HCMC and the UK should strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said on March 16.

The collaboration should focus on the exchange of experience in building legal mechanisms, the implementation of a project on building the HCMC financial centre, the establishment of an innovation centre of HCMC, first in health care, and the research and manufacturing of drugs and medical equipment, Mai told Mark Garnier, the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Brunei.

The official stressed that HCMC benefits from good relations between Vietnam and the UK, and that the city wishes to work together with the UK to step up trade activities to soon fulfil the target of raising bilateral trade to US$1 billion right in 2023 when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

HCMC will coordinate with the British Consulate General in the city and British partners to implement the agreements, contributing to consolidating and promoting Vietnam-UK relations, he affirmed.

For his part, Garnier expressed his impression of the dynamism and development potential of Vietnam and its southern economic centre in particular and pledged to work harder to enhance the trade and investment links between the UK and Vietnam and the city as well.

British firms are always interested in and ready to cooperate with HCMC in materialising the plan of building the city into a regional financial centre which is competitive globally, he said.

They are also fully aware of HCMC’s potential and demand in health care and drug research, and wish to step up cooperation with the city in this regard, and promised to support the southern metropolis in development, the envoy continued.

The UK is willing to cooperate and assist HCMC in high-quality personnel training in service of banking, financial and medical sectors, thus contributing to fostering the trade and investment ties between the two sides and the two countries at large, he stressed.