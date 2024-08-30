HCMC traffic police strengthen alcohol, drug testing during national holiday

Before, during and after the National Day holiday (September 2), Ho Chi Minh City traffic police will strengthen alcohol, drug testing to drivers at bus stations before departure.

Police officiers are checking alcohol level at a bus station in HCMC.

Besides, they will also distribute flyers to transport units, passengers, bus operators and drivers at coach stations regarding adherence to traffic laws.

On September 30, the Traffic Police (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security announced that they have increasingly checked alcohol and drug levels in drivers at coach stations in the city to ensure traffic order and safety.

Police officer checks blood alcohol level of a driver.

According to the PC08, this year's National Day holiday will last four days, from August 31 to September 3 so the travel demand of people will likely grow significantly.

To serve the rising travel demand as well as ensure traffic safety during the holiday, the Traffic Police force has instructed inspection teams to enhance inspections and strictly handle violations related to passenger transport.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City traffic police will focus inspections on fixed-route buses, contracted vehicles, buses, taxis and app-based taxis; strictly handle violations such as improper parking, illegal picking up or dropping off passengers, speeding and overloading.

Moreover, the traffic police will check alcohol and drug levels in drivers as they enter and exit coach stations and travel on key routes.

The Ho Chi Minh City traffic police in coordination with relevant units will check alcohol and drug levels in drivers at An Suong Bus Station, Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station, Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Binh Thanh District and other locations before, during and after the holiday.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong