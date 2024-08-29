Law

HCMC traffic police handle nearly 115,000 alcohol concentration violations

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security handled nearly 400,000 cases of traffic violations in the first eight months of the year.

The Ho Chi Minh City traffic police will strengthen patrols to detect and handle traffic violations.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Police handled administrative violations with a total amount of more than VND980 billion (US$39 million) and seized 143,283 vehicles of all kinds in the first eight months of the year.

The PC08 also revoked more than 82,000 driver's licenses.

Of which, the Ho Chi Minh City traffic police handled nearly 115,000 cases of alcohol concentration violations; and detected 1,434 cases of drivers testing positive for drugs.

In the upcoming time, the Ho Chi Minh City traffic police will strengthen the handling the traffic violations causing accidents together with the propaganda efforts and dissemination of legal education regarding road traffic safety and order.

In particular, the Ho Chi Minh City traffic police shall focus on handling violations of alcohol concentration, drugs, speeding and so on along with strengthening patrols to prevent illegal racing.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

