HCMC tourism sector earns US$121mln on National Day holiday.

Ho Chi Minh City welcomed nearly one million turns of local and international visitors bringing a total revenue of around VND2,890 billion (US$121 million) during the National Day holiday.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said that the figure increased by 5.5 percent over the same period last year.

The number of visitors staying in facilities reached around 162,000 turns, surging 24.6 percent over the same period and the room capacity gained around 80 percent, increasing 6.7 percent year-on-year.

Many entertainment activities took place during the four-day holiday to attract visitors, including a photo exhibition marking the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945- 2023), the National Day (September 2) and the 78th anniversary of the Saigon uprising along with sports performances of the Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance, drum, Vovinam, Wushu, Taekwondo and traditional martial art; fireworks display; hot air ballooning activities and hot air balloon night; stimulation programs of tourism and shopping and so on.

Among the highlighted activities welcoming visitors, the sightseeing tours to the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the municipal People's Committee have been highly appreciated attracting 65 delegations with 1,614 visitors.

In order to lure visitors, the city tourism sector is focusing on organizing and welcoming international delegations from different countries to the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) which will take place at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in HCMC's District 7 from September 7 to September 9.