HCMC to thoroughly handle points at risks of dengue outbreak

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) yesterday reported that from the beginning of the year until now, the city has received 90 messages from residents to reflect on places having a huge number of mosquitoes and larvae along with risks of dengue disease.

In order to prevent the outbreak of dengue disease, the health sector and authorities have promptly taken drastic measures to eliminate mosquitoes and larva.

Moreover, the city's health sector encourages residents to promptly reflect information on the places having a huge number of mosquitoes and larva via the application of “Online health” to timely receive and transfer the information to the People’s Committee of districts, Thu Duc City for thoroughly handling.