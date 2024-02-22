HCMC to support nearly 2,000 start-up projects in 2024-2028

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued plan No.433/KH-UBND to implement the policies to support innovative and start-up projects in the period of 2024 – 2028.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City sets a target to support over 1,000 innovative and start-up projects in the period of pre-incubation by 2028, over 700 projects in the incubation period and more than 200 ones in the period of acceleration access to venture advisors.

In order to implement the set target, Ho Chi Minh City shall organize training sessions for science–technology organizations, innovation and creativity centers, intermediate organizations supporting activities of start-ups, innovation, creativity, educational institutions and so on...

Particularly, Ho Chi Minh City will support solutions, products, services of innovation and creative star-up being applied and evaluated the feasibility in the reality following the implementation of science and technology missions.

Besides, the municipal Department of Science and Technology was assigned to preside the plan.

By Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong