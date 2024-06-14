HCMC to kick off Vietnam - France VFX Conference 2024

Vietnam - France VFX Conference 2024 is going to take place on June 17 at Palace Hotel Saigon, 56-66 Nguyen Hue Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

This event is hosted by Vietnam Animation and Visual Effects Association (VAVA) in collaboration with the Embassy of France and the French Institute in Vietnam in the context of the booming of the visual effects (VFX) industry with an expected growth of US$40 billion in 2023 all over the world.

The Vietnam - France VFX Conference 2024 aims at connecting VFX studios in France and Vietnam and create a bridge to share experience and competence to mutually exploit the huge potentiality of the VFX market, contributing to bringing a bright future for the VFX industry of the two countries.

The event shall focus on three main contents comprising the history and ecosystem of the VFX industry between France and Vietnam; analysis of VFX projects that have been carried out in the two countries; talk-show to discuss with experts and exchanges to connect domestic and foreign studios.

Famous VFX units of France will join the event including HECAT STUDIO, Bloc D, REEPOST và IIM Digital School and so on together with VFX studios of Vietnam.

By Hai Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong