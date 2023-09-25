HCMC to have 2 more emergency stations by waterway and airway

As planned, there will be a waterway emergency station in Can Gio District and an airway emergency station in Ho Chi Minh City under the coordination and support of the Military Hospital 175.

As of this morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that the department has developed a draft project “Improving the Capacity of the 115 Specialized Emergency Center from now to 2025 and the following years” and submitted it to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for consideration and approval.

According to this project, Ho Chi Minh City will have three emergency centers corresponding to three specialized medical clusters, comprising the emergency center cluster, Tan Kien cluster and Thu Duc cluster instead of having only one emergency center as currently.

Of these, the Tan Kien emergency center cluster will be a command center being newly invested and built by Ho Chi Minh City with modern infrastructure designs for outpatient emergency care.

In addition, the remaining two emergency centers will be responsible for providing emergency care to people in the city center and Thu Duc City.

At the recent tenth session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council approved infrastructure development projects for the health sector, including the project to build a new emergency center in Tan Kien Commune, Binh Chanh District.