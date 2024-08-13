HCMC to complete implementation of electronic health record system

The HCMC Department of Health has coordinated with relevant departments and units to create technical plans for the implementation of electronic health records (EHR).

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Deploying an EHR system aims to ensure the health data of residents which will be interconnected between grassroots healthcare facilities and central-level medical units.

The HCMC Department of Health has also cooperated with the consulting unit of the city's Digital Transformation Center to finalize the procedures for the implementation of electronic health records (EHR). Initially, the department will create initial data for the city residents' records by using Covid-19 vaccination and immunization data.

Additionally, residents' health data will be integrated into the electronic health record on the VNeID app, starting with health data for the elderly with over 100,000 records that are now available.

According to the HCMC’s digital transformation program, the municipal Department of Health will create initial data of electronic health records for 90 percent of the residents of the city. Health data and information of the people on electronic health records will be integrated from health checkups for the elderly and medical records from healthcare facilities.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh