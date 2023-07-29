HCMC to build outpatient emergency system

The Department of Health has just submitted to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for approval a project to develop a professional outpatient emergency system (Emergency Center 115) in Ho Chi Minh City from now to 2030.

The new 115 Emergency Center will be built in Binh Chanh District’s Tan Kien Commune.

This 115 Emergency Center will receive and coordinate emergency calls from residents across the city. It will supply first aid as well as training courses and practice in simulating emergency situations for students. At the same time, it is also a place to build a supply and logistics system including maintenance of ambulances, medical equipment, drugs, and emergency supplies.

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City also established a system of 115 Emergency Centers in District 1, Go Vap District, Thu Duc City and Can Gio outlying district.

It is expected that the construction of these emergency center system will include two phases. From 2023 to 2025, the emergency center will be established and operated in the area of Go Vap District, Binh Chanh District and Can Gio District. During the second phase from 2025 to 2030, it will establish and operate two emergency centers in Thu Duc City, District 1 and complete an emergency center in Can Gio district.