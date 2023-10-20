HCMC tax authority removes obstacles to speed up VAT refunds for businesses

Following SGGP Newspaper’s articles named ‘Sluggish value-added tax refunds’ and ‘Fairness with businesses’ about the recent slowdown in VAT refunds published on October 4, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department said in its document to the newspaper that VAT refund is always identified by the tax industry as one of the key, regular and carefully implemented tasks.

Moreover, the Department said that as of September 2023, it has convened a meeting with 56 businesses that have VAT refund-related complaints.

Thereby, the tax authority has made efforts to verify and complete the refund proposal documents in accordance with regulations. The Tax Department also established a review team on VAT refund work to remove obstacles and speed up tax refund progress.

In September, the city Tax Department refunded tax to 111 companies with a refund amount of VND579 billion (US$23,650,864), an increase of 17 documents over the same period. So far, from January 1 to September 30, 2023, the Tax Department has refunded money to 740 establishments with a sum of VND4,651 billion, reaching 68.75 percent of the 2023 tax refund estimate or VND6,765 billion with the General Department of Taxation.

In particular, the Department has concentrated on resolving barriers for businesses with tax refund record problems such as Viet Steel Machinery, Leglor Manufacturing Company, Saigon Import-Export Investment Trading and Services Company, Lucky Steel Joint Stock Company Buildings, Gia Phu Anh Company, and Hoa Thuan Trading Company. It has refunded VND5.4 billion, VND10.5 billion, VND43.6 billion, VND9.6 billion, VND8.4 billion, VND4.6 billion and VND9.283 billion to Viet Steel Machinery Company, Leglor Manufacturing Company, Viet Phu Thinh Rubber Joint Stock Company, Saigon Import-Export Investment Trading and Services Company, Lucky Steel Joint Stock Company Buildings, Gia Phu Anh Company, and Hoa Thuan Trading Company respectively.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department said that it has accelerated the classification of tax refund dossiers of rubber exporters and wood exporters carefully to avoid tax refund fraud. With eligible documents, the Tax Department will immediately refund taxes to businesses.

Regarding the tax refund dossier of Samsung HCMC CE Complex Electronics LLC, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department said that this is a tax refund case with many policy problems related to tax and customs. Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Customs reported to the Ministry of Finance for further guidelines.

The Ministry of Finance issued an official dispatch providing guidance and direction on September 25 which the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department will base on for VAT repayment this year.