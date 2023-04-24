HCMC supporting circular economy establishment

Ho Chi Minh City is introducing various policies related to the agricultural sector in order to boost the growth of circular economy.



According to the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the city, there are many by-products that can be turned into natural fertilizers biological buffer and animal feed in livestock. The problem lies in suitable technologies for the stages of collection and treatment.

Director Dinh Minh Hiep of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development informed that the city is in the process of transforming its urban agriculture to have at least one circular economy model in each commune.

Therefore, the municipal authorities have issued various policies to support businesses and cooperatives to participate in circular production to take full advantage of agricultural by-products. These organizations will receive technological support or help to apply research results from academies and universities.

If businesses and cooperatives need new investment capital, there will be policies to support loan interest. Farmers in crop and livestock, aquaculture farms will be aided in using agricultural by-products for their operation. Meanwhile, more feasible measures will be developed to collect these by-products in a cost-effective manner.