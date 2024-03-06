Cosmetic marketing and advertising on social media platforms like Zalo, Facebook, and others are currently very difficult to control.

HCMC strictly tightens beauty product ads. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Department of Health on March 5 sent a document on strengthening inspection and rectification of marketing for beauty products to the People's Committees of Thu Duc City, districts, and businesses that produce, trade and import cosmetics and personal care products in the city.

The municipal Health Department has requested the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to enhance coordination in inspecting and fining individuals and collectives who violate regulations on production, trading, and advertising activities of cosmetics products without advertising licenses, and have the ads that exaggerate the features of their products.

The functional units will impose penalties, revoke and remove elements of violations, advertisements, and instructions for cosmetics to diagnose, treat, prevent, cure, or mitigate diseases, and regulate physiological functions in the human body leading to a misunderstanding of these products as medicines.

The Department of Health requests that cosmetic manufacturing, trading, importing, and advertising units proactively comply with the regulations of the law in cosmetic advertising activities, Promote beauty products on social media after receiving a certificate confirming the advertising content from competent state agencies and observe approved advertising content.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh