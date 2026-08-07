Vietnam, Laos strengthen political, defense ties

Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), paid courtesy calls on Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on Thursday, as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.

Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, who is also a Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and a member of the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, conveyed regards from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to the Lao leaders.

He congratulated the Lao Party, State, army and people on their significant achievements in recent years, expressing confidence that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the country will continue to record new accomplishments in its renewal process, successfully implement the Resolution of the Party's 12th National Congress, and build a peaceful, independent, democratic, united and prosperous nation.

Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia (left), Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, and Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith. Photo: VNA

Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia briefed the Lao leaders on the outcomes of his earlier talks with Sen. Lt. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People's Army. They highly valued the progress made by their agencies and units in implementing the common perceptions reached by the two defense ministries and armed forces. They also agreed to further deepen comprehensive, substantive and effective cooperation in Party and political work, describing it as the cornerstone of political trust between the two armies.

Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia also thanked the Lao Party, Government, Army, local authorities and people for their continued support for Vietnam's '500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers' launched in March.

For their part, the Lao leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral ties, noting that political relations have become increasingly close, deep and trustworthy, serving as the guiding force for overall cooperation.

Commending the cooperation achievements between the two militaries and the successful talks between the political delegations during the visit, the Lao leaders affirmed their continued support for stronger defence ties, contributing to further consolidating the special solidarity and close bonds between the armed forces and peoples of the two countries.

The same day, Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia and his counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the headquarters of Battalion 988 under the Department of Internal Political Security of the LPA's General Department of Politics.

Battalion 988 is tasked with ensuring the security and safety of Lao Party and State leaders. Spanning more than five hectares, the project has a total investment of VND62 billion (US$2.36 million), funded by Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence and the VPA's General Department of Politics.

Also on August 6, Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia and the Vietnamese and Lao military political delegations laid flowers at the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park, paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong. The delegation also visited and met with officials and lecturers of the LPA’s Political Theory School.

VNA