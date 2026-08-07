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Ho Chi Minh City celebrates 59th anniversary of ASEAN's establishment

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City on August 7 celebrated the 59th founding anniversary of ASEAN, with speakers emphasizing cooperation, digital transformation and innovation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association on August 7 held a gathering to commemorate the 59th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ( August 8, 1967-2026).

A performance at the ceremony marking the 59th anniversary of ASEAN founding (Video provided by Thuy Vu)

The event was attended by the consuls general of Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, along with representatives of Ho Chi Minh City's departments and agencies.

Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association, highlighted ASEAN’s strength in fostering peaceful coexistence, dialogue, consensus and cooperation while embracing diversity.

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Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association, addresses the gathering. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

She called on ASEAN members to step up coordination in addressing shared challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, water and energy security, development disparities, supply chain disruptions, and the impacts of digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association also underscored the role of people-to-people diplomacy in promoting ASEAN cooperation through cultural, educational and scientific exchanges, business networking and youth collaboration. She noted that, as Vietnam's economic, cultural, educational, scientific and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is well positioned to further strengthen links between Vietnam and other ASEAN member states.

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Querobine D. Laccay, Consul General of the Philippines in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

Speaking on behalf of the ASEAN consuls general, Querobine D. Laccay, Consul General of the Philippines in Ho Chi Minh City, said that as ASEAN Chair in 2026, the Philippines is promoting several key initiatives, including Timor-Leste's accession as the bloc's 11th member, the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan 2026-2030, and the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

She emphasized that AI remains a strategic, cross-sectoral focus for ASEAN, supporting efforts in education, human resource development, public service delivery and disaster management.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

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ASEAN Ho Chi Minh City digital economy artificial intelligence regional cooperation people-to-people diplomacy

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