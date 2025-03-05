Science/technology

HCMC launches semiconductor industry development strategy

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued the semiconductor industry development strategy and the program on developing human resources for the semiconductor industry until 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Semiconductor products from the High-Tech Park of Ho Chi Minh City are introduced at an exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City aims to effectively implement the semiconductor industry development strategy and the program on developing human resources for the semiconductor industry, as well as core digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Blockchain to develop the city into a leading semiconductor industrial hub in the region and the world.

The strategy also sets specific goals, including training at least 9,000 university-level workers for the semiconductor industry by 2030; establishing at least an international standard research and development (R&D) center in the field of the semiconductor industry and core digital technology; building and developing an innovation ecosystem in the semiconductor industry and core digital technology; and attracting investment from major technology corporations into the production and research of the semiconductor industry and core digital technology in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City has deployed six groups of tasks and solutions to achieve the goals, including building and implementing specific mechanisms and policies; developing infrastructure and facilities and attracting investment; training and developing human resources; developing the startup and innovation ecosystem; promoting research and development (R&D); and international cooperation.

By Ba Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

semiconductor industry development strategy program on developing human resources for the semiconductor industry semiconductor industry core digital technology

