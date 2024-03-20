HCMC strengthens rabies preventive measures in humans

The Department of Health requested the health centers of districts and Thu Duc City to closely monitor cases of being bitten by rabies-suspected or rabid dogs or cats.

They should promptly provide vaccination guidance according to the Ministry of Health's instructions and strictly handle outbreaks.

As of March 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health informed that the department has just sent an official dispatch to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), medical centers in districts and Thu Duc City and vaccination facilities on the enhancement of rabies prevention and control to localities citywide.

Specifically, the centers should closely coordinate with the veterinary sector in the city to promptly provide information when detecting or receiving cases of being bitten by rabies- suspected or rabid dogs or cats.

It is important to call on victims to promptly go to medical facilities for examination, consultation and vaccination after being bitten by rabies-suspected or rabid dogs or cats.

HCDC must proactively provide instructions, monitor and supervise units and localities in implementing human rabies prevention and control activities; and coordinate with relevant units and organizations to train medical staff performing rabies preventive works in humans.

At the same time, HCDC needs to coordinate with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to share information about the rabies situation and coordinate timely investigation and handling of outbreaks.

Vaccination facilities must ensure rabies vaccine sources for people.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease usually transmitted through the bite or exposure to an infected animal. According to the World Health Organization, Vietnam has more than 70 deaths from rabies per year, and most of rabies cases are caused by the bite of rabid dogs.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong