HCMC stands top five in PGI 2023 ranking

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) hosted a ceremony to announce a report of the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and Provincial Green Index (PGI) rankings in 2023.

This is the second consecutive year that VCCI has announced the PGI index and the PCI index.

The ceremony took place in the capital city of Hanoi on May 9.

According to the report of VCCI, Ho Chi Minh City ranked 27th out of 30 provinces and cities in the country in the PCI ranking.

Quang Ninh, Long An, Hai Phong, Bac Giang and Dong Thap also stood in the top five localities leading the PCI 2023 ranking.

As for the PGI 2023 ranking, Ho Chi Minh City is among the top five localities along with four other localities of Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Dong Nai and Hung Yen.

The PGI of Ho Chi Minh City is high in all four evaluation criteria and shows a tendency to increase higher than the previous years.

Specifically, in 2023, Ho Chi Minh City reached indicators 7.49, 6.37, 5.92 and 4.43 for the criteria of pollution and disaster reduction, compliance assurance, green practice promotion and support services encouragement respectively.

After pilot implementation in 2022, the VCCI officially announced the Provincial Green Index this year which is a set of indicators to evaluate and rank environmentally friendly localities from the perspective of business practice to support local governments in the work of environmental management and balance economic growth goals and environmental sustainability.

Analysis of the PCI-PGI 2023 report indicated that the PGI indicator of Ho Chi Minh City corresponds to environmental quality and resilience to natural disasters and climate change well than other localities.

However, many local governments are still facing difficulties in seeking and implementing environmental initiatives and solutions, a lack of resources and expertise as well as poor coordination ability in handling regional issues.

Besides, some businesses have not yet had enough sufficient awareness or motivation to change.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong